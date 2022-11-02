Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman spoke with the media one last time before the Hogs host Liberty Saturday for Homecoming.

Pittman talked about preparing for Liberty and whoever they play at quarterback, Hudson Clark’s nomination for the Burlsworth Award and his contributions to the team on defense this season, scheduling, and the the value Jadon Haselwood has brought to the team.

A win over the Flames on Saturday would give Arkansas six wins and make them bowl eligible.

