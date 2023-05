Fayetteville, AR. (KNWA/KFTA) – After an all-time performance in the NCAA Salem Regional, carding a first-time 65 in the opening round, Wil Gibson sat down with the Pig Trail team to recap the performance.

The interview also includes a look ahead to the NCAA Championship, which is set to take place May 26-31 in Tucson, Ariz., at Grayhawk Golf Club on the Raptor Course.

For the full interview, head to the video above.