Arkansas Forward Jalen Graham & Head Coach Eric Musselman met with the media on Wednesday as they look ahead to facing Lipscomb in North Little Rock on Saturday.

The Hogs, who are currently 6-4 this season, are trying to bounce back from their loss to Oklahoma and focusing on the themselves in practice instead of the game plan against the Bison.

Graham mentioned the teams practices have been more like the pre-season practices they were doing a few months ago, guys are working on communication and playing together as a team. Graham also talked about his back injury, rehabbing during the Battle 4 Atlantis and how he’s hoping to build on his success on the court.

Arkansas and Lipscomb tip off at 5pm on Saturday at Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock. You can watch the game streaming in SECN+.