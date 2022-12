FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA/KFTA) – The No. 21 ranked Arkansas women’s basketball team is currently 10-0 and are off to their best start since 2013.

The Razorbacks get ready for their next contest coming up on Thursday against Lamar at Bud Walton Arena.

Hear what head coach Mike Neighbors had to say about that matchup and their 10-0 start in the video above.