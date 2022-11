FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA/KFTA) – The Arkansas women’s basketball team is hoping to stay undefeated this week when they take on Troy on Thursday and Oral Roberts on Sunday.

The Hogs are 8-0 right now and are coming off winning the Paradise Jam with a championship game win over No. 25 Kansas State 69-53.

Hear what head coach Mike Neighbors has to say about their two matchups this week and more in the video below:

Tipoff for the Hogs game with Troy is set for 7 p.m. in Bud Walton Arena.