FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA/KFTA) – The Arkansas women’s basketball team is getting ready to head to Europe for 14 days to play a few games in Croatia and Greece.

Head coach Mike Neighbors and Sasha Goforth, Jersey Wolfenbarger and Saylor Poffenbarger spoke to the media today before they get ready to head overseas on Saturday.

To see those full press conferences, click the videos below:

Arkansas will play two Croatian opponents, the InCroatia AllStars in Split and ŽKK Budućnost Podgorica in Dubrovnik.

The Hogs will wrap up their time in Europe against Canada’s University of Regina on Thursday.