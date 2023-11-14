FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA/KFTA) – The Arkansas women’s basketball team is now 3-0 on the season after a 77-36 win over Little Rock on Tuesday night.

Four Razorbacks scored in double-digits in the game. Taliah Scott led the team with 18 points and Maryam Dauda was right behind her with 15 points (6-9 FG, 1-1 3P, 2-2 FT) and 7 rebounds.

Hear what Scott, Dauda and Carly Keats had to say about the game in the video below:

Up next for the Hogs, another in-state matchup as they hit the road to Jonesboro to take on Arkansas State on Friday night.