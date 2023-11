FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA/KFTA) – The Arkansas Razorbacks survived a scare from ULM in their season opener on Tuesday night.

The Hogs beat Louisiana-Monroe 81-76 behind a big performance from freshman Taliah Scott who led the team with 29 points.

Hear from her and Samara Spencer on the win in the video below:

The Razorbacks are back in action on Friday morning against Murray State.