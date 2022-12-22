We are 12 games into the season for the men’s basketball team, and already we’ve seen any guy can take over a game when the Hogs need it. Against UNC-Asheville it was Jalen Graham and Joseph Pinion. It’s been Jordan Walsh. It’s been Ricky Council. It’s been Anthony Black.

Arkansas is set to start SEC play on Wednesday, heading to Baton Rouge to face a Tigers team that is also 11-1. They are without Trevon Brazile and Nick Smith Jr.

Pig Trail Nation’s Alyssa Orange and Mike Irwin look back at the Hogs 11-1 start and this team’s strengths heading into conference play.