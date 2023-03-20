FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA/KFTA) – The Arkansas men’s basketball team is heading to Las Vegas!

The Hogs will take on No. 4 seed UConn in the Sweet Sixteen on Thursday at 6:15 p.m.

Hear what Kamani Johnson and Jordan Walsh had to say about facing off with the Huskies in the video above.

The Pig Trail Nation team will keep you updated with all the latest Razorback basketball news live from Las Vegas starting on Wednesday.

Also, make sure to tune in Tuesday night on KNWA and KARK for our Sweet Sixteen special, “Isn’t it Sooiet?” airing at 6:30 p.m. to get you ready for the Razorbacks time in Las Vegas.