FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA/KFTA) – There are only three days left until the start of the Arkansas softball season.

The Hogs kick off the year with the Rebel Kickoff, a tournament in Las Vegas.

They will play Weber State, UNLV, Southern Utah and Baylor in that tournament from Friday to Sunday.

Their first game in it is set for Friday against Weber State with the first pitch at 4 p.m.

Hear from Chenise Delce and Hannah Gammill on how the team looks heading into this tournament and more in the video above.