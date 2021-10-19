WATCH: Henry brothers relive funny childhood memories, players break down UAPB

The Arkansas Razorbacks head to Little Rock on Saturday to square off in a historic in-state matchup against the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff.

Hayden and Hudson Henry, both Little Rock natives, sat down with local media on Tuesday evening to discuss the matchup and share some funny memories from their childhood together.

Simeon Blair, who went to Pine Bluff High School, and Dominique Johnson also spoke about the historical matchup in their press conference. You can watch both full pressers below!