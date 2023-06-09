FAYETTEVILLE, AR. (KNWA/KFTA) – Grant Nelson is on the Hill today for a visit with the Razorback Basketball program.
For a full update on what Hog Hoops Insider Kevin McPherson is hearing check the video above.
by: Will Moclair
Posted:
Updated:
FAYETTEVILLE, AR. (KNWA/KFTA) – Grant Nelson is on the Hill today for a visit with the Razorback Basketball program.
For a full update on what Hog Hoops Insider Kevin McPherson is hearing check the video above.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now