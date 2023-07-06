FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The funeral for Ryan Mallett, the former Razorback football player who died last month, is being held Thursday in Fayetteville.

The funeral will begin at 2 p.m. at Central United Methodist Church.

The service will be live-streamed and can be viewed on the Central United Methodist Church website or in the player above.

Mallett died while vacationing in Florida on June 27.

He had most recently been serving as the head coach of the White Hall High School football program.