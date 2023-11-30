FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA/KFTA) – Following the announcement Tuesday that former Arkansas head coach Bobby Petrino would be the new offensive coordinator for the Razorbacks, both Petrino and current Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman spoke to the media.

Pittman talked about the process of hiring Petrino, his interest in the head coach, and why he believed it was the right time to make the move.

Petrino discussed why he believes he deserves a second chance, his relationship with the Northwest Arkansas community, and how he wants to run the Hogs offense.

