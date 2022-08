FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA) – On Wednesday, media members got a chance to see the Arkansas basketball team in action one last time before they head overseas for games in Spain and Italy.

Eric Musselman and players Jordan Walsh, Barry Dunning Jr., and Jalen Graham spoke to the media after that practice to preview their trip to Europe.

Musselman also gave an update on Nick Smith Jr., who sat out practice due to a finger injury.