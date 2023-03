DES MOINES, Iowa (KNWA/KFTA) – The 8-seeded Arkansas Razorbacks upset 1-seed Kansas 72-71 in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

Devo Davis was the star of the show, he fouled out before the end of the matchup but lead the team with 25 points and 8 rebounds.

Ricky Council IV was right behind him with 21 points.

Hear from Eric Musselman, Davis and Council in the video above.

Now Arkansas will face either UCONN or Saint Mary’s in the Sweet Sixteen in Las Vegas.