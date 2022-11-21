LAHAINA, Hawaii (arkansasrazorbacks.com) – Arkansas (4-0) did not give Louisville (0-4) an inch during a dominating defensive second half, looking every bit like a team ready to make another deep NCAA Tournament run.

Anthony Black scored a career-high 26 points in the 80-54 victory in the opening round of the Maui Invitational. The Razorbacks overwhelmed the Cardinals, using a 17-0 run in the second half to break the game wide open. Also, Arkansas three down 11 dunks including four by Makhel Mitchell, three by Jalen Graham and two each from Black and Ricky Council IV. Council added 15 points and Mitchell 12.

The Razorbacks’ depth and athleticism took a toll on the Cardinals, forcing 22 turnovers (16 in the second half).

Arkansas scored the first five points of the game and never surrendered the lead.

Kamari Lands led the Cardinals with 13 points.

Arkansas moves into Tuesday’s semifinals against No. 10 Creighton. Tipoff is set for 3 pm (HT) / 7 pm (CT) and the game will be televised on ESPN.