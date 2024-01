FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA/KFTA) – The Arkansas men’s basketball team got their first SEC win of the season after taking down Texas A&M 78-77 on Tuesday night.

Tramon Mark led the team with 35 points and hit the game winning shot with 1.1 seconds left in the matchup.

Hear what Tramon Mark and El Ellis had to say after the game in the video below.

Up next for the Hogs, they will host South Carolina at Bud Walton Arena at noon on Saturday.