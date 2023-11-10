FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA/KFTA) – The No. 14 Arkansas men’s basketball team got their second win of the season on Friday night as they took down Gardner-Webb 86-68.

The Hogs were led by another big night from Khalif Battle with 21 points with Tramon Mark behind him with 14.

Trevon Brazile led the team in rebounding with seven while El Ellis contributed 13 points with six boards, three assists and a steal.

Hear what Brazile and Ellis had to say about the win in the video below:

Up next for the Hogs, they host Old Dominion at Bud Walton Arena on Monday night. Tipoff set for 7 p.m. on SEC Network +.