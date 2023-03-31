The No. 6 Arkansas Razorbacks dropped their first game of the series against Alabama on Friday 12-1 at Baum-Walker Stadium.

The Hogs giving up 22 hits to the Crimson Tide, the most given up by a Dave Van Horn coached team at Arkansas.

This is the third straight loss to an SEC opponent for the Hogs, being outscored 38-8 in the last three games. When asked about it, Van Horn said,

“We’ve got to figure it out. You know, you can point at pitching, but you can also point at hitting as well. You know, we haven’t driven in any runs in league play. We’re not hitting very well in league play the last three games. So, you know, it’s a lot of pressure on pitchers when you’re not scoring and vice versa. So the message is we get to try again tomorrow.”

Arkansas and Alabama meet again Saturday at 2pm on the SECN+.