No. 5 Arkansas Baseball falling 6-5 in their first game of the series against the Georgia Bulldogs Thursday night.

Arkansas had multiple opportunities to tie up the game or take the lead late, but fell short.

“We were trying to climb out of a hole. We gave ourselves an opportunity to win the game in the eighth and the ninth,” adds Dave Van Horn after the game, “The eighth was a killer, couldn’t get the big hit there. And that’s the disappointment. You got to put the bat on the ball, score and get a little bit closer. And then obviously in the ninth, we rallied again and had a couple of good hitters up there, guys that can get it done, and they just they just couldn’t get the big hit.”

Game two between the Hogs and Bulldogs is Friday at 5pm on the SECN+.