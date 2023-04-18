The Razorbacks picked up their 30th win of the season on Tuesday night, defeating the Central Arkansas Bears 6-3 at Baum-Walker Stadium.

In his post game press conference Dave Van Horn said they had to talk with the team beforehand about being ready to play and being focused. It’s easy to still be pumped up from a sweep over Tennessee last weekend or look ahead to their road series with Georgia.

The Hogs have two more non-conference mid-week games this season. Next week they head to Springfield to face Missouri State, and then the following week there are at Dickey Stephens Park in North Little Rock for a game against Lipscomb.