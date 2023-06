FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA/KFTA) – The Arkansas Razorbacks took down Santa Clara 6-4 in an elimination game on Sunday night to advance to the regionals finals on Monday.

Hear what Dave Van Horn, Kendall Diggs and Will McEntire had to say about the win in the video above.

Arkansas will play TCU in the regional finals on Monday at 2 p.m. The Hogs will have to beat the Horned Frogs twice in order to advance to the Super Regionals.