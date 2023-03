FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA/KFTA) – The Diamond Hogs clinched the series with Wright State with a 12-6 victory in game two on Saturday.

Will McEntire picked up the win on the mound after pitching five innings, allowing eight hits and three runs with six strikeouts.

Hear from Dave Van Horn, Will McEntire, Caleb Cali and Jace Bohrofen had to say about the win in the videos above.

The series finale is set for Sunday afternoon at 1 p.m. at Baum-Walker Stadium.