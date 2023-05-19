FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA/KFTA) – The Diamond Hogs had a chance to clinch the SEC regular season title on Friday night, but couldn’t get it done against the Vanderbilt Commodores.

The Razorbacks fell to the Commodores 10-8 in game two of the series.

Arkansas blew a six-run lead and Vanderbilt scored 8 runs in the bottom of the eighth to come back and win the matchup.

The Hogs will have another chance to clinch the SEC in the series finale on Saturday at 2 p.m.

Hear what head coach Dave Van Horn, second baseman Peyton Holt and pitcher Zack Morris had to say about the loss in the video above.