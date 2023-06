FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA/KFTA) – The Arkansas baseball season is officially over now after the Hogs lost to TCU 12-4 in the Fayetteville Regional Finals on Monday.

Hear what Dave Van Horn, Jace Bohrofen and Hagen Smith had to say about the loss and more in the videos below.

The Hogs finish the season with an overall record of 43-18. They won a share of the SEC Regular Season Championship and were the No. 3 National Seed in the NCAA Tournament.