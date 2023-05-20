NASHVILLE, TN. (KNWA/KFTA) – The Diamond Hogs may have lost to Vanderbilt 7-6, but they still won a share of the SEC Championship on Saturday.

The Razorbacks were named Co-SEC Regular Season Champs after LSU lost to Georgia. They share the title with the Florida Gators.

The Hogs are now the No. 2 seed for the SEC Tournament, Florida is the No. 1 overall seed (as win the tiebreaker between the two.)

Hear from Dave Van Horn, Brady Slavens and Will McEntire about winning the SEC and more about their loss to the Commodores in the video above.