FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA/KFTA) – The Diamond Hogs are advancing in the winner’s bracket of the SEC Tournament after taking down Texas A&M in walk-off fashion on Wednesday.

The Razorbacks were down to the Aggies in the seventh inning when Jared Wegner hit a grand slam to take the lead over Texas A&M 5-4.

However, the Aggies tied it up with a solo home run in the top of the ninth to tie things up and send this game to extra innings.

The hero of the hour for the Razorbacks was once again Kendall Diggs, who hit a walk-off home run in the bottom of the eleventh to win it 6-5 over Texas A&M.

The Hogs will now face LSU tomorrow at 4:30 p.m. in the winner’s bracket of the tournament.

Hear from Dave Van Horn, Diggs and Wegner in the video above.