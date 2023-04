FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA/KFTA) – The Diamond Hogs are bringing out the brooms as they completed the sweep of No. 16 Tennessee with a 7-2 win over the Volunteers on Sunday.

Ben Bybee picked up the win on the mound for the Razorbacks.

To see what Dave Van Horn and some of the players had to say about the win, head to the videos above.

Up next for the Hogs they host UCA for a mid-week game at Baum-Walker Stadium. First pitch set for 6 p.m. on Tuesday night.