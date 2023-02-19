ARLINGTON, Tx. (KNWA/KFTA) – The No. 8 Arkansas Razorbacks picked up a big 18-1 win over No. 9 Oklahoma State for the final game of the College Baseball Showdown in Arlington.

The Razorbacks took a 10-0 lead after the third inning and that was really all they needed to get the victory over the Cowboys.

You can listen to what head coach Dave Van Horn and Hunter Hollan, Jared Wegner and Peyton Stovall said in the post-game press conference in the videos below:

The Razorbacks are back at Baum-Walker Stadium this week as they take on Grambling on Tuesday afternoon.