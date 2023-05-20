FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA/KFTA) – The Bogle Bombers found a way to stay alive in the Fayetteville Regional on Saturday night with a win over Notre Dame 5-0 in an elimination game.

The Hogs will now face Oregon once again in the Regional Finals on Sunday. The Ducks took down Arkansas 10-4 in the first game of the day on Saturday.

If the Razorbacks want to win the regional, they will have to beat the Ducks twice in order to do so.

Hear from Courtney Deifel, Rylin Hedgecock and Raigan Kramer on the win over Notre Dame in the video above.

The Fayetteville Regional final game takes place at 1 p.m. on Sunday at Bogle Park. If the Hogs win, they will play another matchup after that game around 3:30 p.m.