FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA/KFTA) – The Arkansas softball team is gearing up to host No. 10 Georgia for a series this weekend at Bogle Park.

Hear what head coach Courtney Deifel had to say about facing the Bulldogs in the video above.

Here’s the schedule for the weekend:

Game 1 vs. Georgia – Thursday at 6 p.m.

Game 2 vs. Georgia – Friday at 6 p.m.

Game 3 vs. Georgia – Saturday at 5 p.m.