FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA/KFTA) – The No. 12 Arkansas Razorbacks evened the series with No. 3 Tennessee on Sunday afternoon with a 6-4 win on Senior Day.

The Hogs scoring all of their runs off of home runs in their matchup with the Volunteers.

To hear from head coach Courtney Deifel and Cylie Halvorson on the game, click the video above.

The rubber match set for Monday night at 6 p.m. at Bogle Park.