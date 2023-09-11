FAYETTEVILLE, Ark (KNWA/KFTA) – Arkansas Razorbacks head football coach Sam Pittman spoke to reporters Monday afternoon to wrap up Kent State and preview Saturday’s clash with BYU.

Arkansas took down the Golden Flashes 28-6 on Saturday to move to 2-0. With a win against the Cougars, Arkansas would start 3-0 for the third consecutive season under Pittman.

The Razorbacks have not started 3-0 in three consecutive seasons since 1977-1979 under legendary coach Lou Holtz.

BYU enters Saturday’s matchup at 2-0, with wins over Sam Houston State and Southern Utah.

The Cougars and Hogs kickoff at 6:30 pm inside Razorback Stadium with the game being televised on ESPN2.