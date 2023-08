Fayetteville, AR (KNWA/KFTA) – Co-Defensive Coordinator Marcus Woodson, as well as defensive backs Jayden Johnson and Lorando “Snaxx” Johnson met with the media Wednesday morning to discuss the secondary in Fall Camp.

Jayden Johnson made seven starts in 2022 recording 35 tackles and a forced fumble. Snaxx Johnson transferred to Arkansas from Baylor where he started all 12 games a season ago.

The Hogs begin their 2023 campaign on September 2nd in Little Rock against Western Carolina.