FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA/KFTA) – The No. 20 Arkansas Razorbacks will host the No. 2 Alabama Crimson Tide on Saturday in Razorback Stadium.

On Tuesday, Arkansas players Trey Knox, Rocket Sanders, Jordan Domineck and Myles Slusher sat down with the media to talk about the matchup.

You can see both of those press conferences in the videos below.

The Alabama-Arkansas game will kick off at 2:30 p.m. on CBS.