FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA/KFTA) – The Diamond Hogs kick off SEC play this weekend at Baum-Walker Stadium with a series against Auburn.

Arkansas head coach Dave Van Horn talks about that series in depth in the video above.

The Hogs first game with the Tigers is set for Friday at 4 p.m. The time changed due to extremely cold weather in the forecast.

Updated Schedule – SEC Opening Weekend

Friday, March 17

Auburn vs. #7 Arkansas – 4:00 p.m.

Saturday, March 18

Auburn vs. #7 Arkansas – 2:00 p.m.

Sunday, March 19

Auburn vs. #7 Arkansas – 2:00 p.m.