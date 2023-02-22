KARK
Please enter a search term.
by: Courtney Mims
Posted: Feb 22, 2023 / 08:02 PM CST
Updated: Feb 22, 2023 / 08:02 PM CST
FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA/KFTA) – The Gymbacks only have three meets left in the regular season.
They will host Missouri at Barnhill Arena on Friday night at 7:45 p.m.
Head coach Jordyn Wieber previews the meet with the Tigers in the video above.
If you have chronic aches and pains that are a result of exercising, consider taking advantage of Playmakar’s massive sale with deep discounts.
The newest innovation for smaller snow shoveling jobs is the electric snow shovel.
Regardless of your skin type, dry air can wreak havoc on your face and body. Skin care products can help.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Tweets by PigTrailNation