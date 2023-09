FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA/KFTA) – The Arkansas Razorbacks kick off SEC play this week when they take on No. 12 LSU in Death Valley.

On Tuesday, defensive back Alfahiym Walcott, tight end Luke Hasz and defensive lineman Trajan Jeffcoat sat down with the media to preview their matchup and more.

You can see those press conferences in the video above.

The Hogs take on the Tigers this Saturday in Baton Rouge at 6 p.m. The game will be broadcast on ESPN.