Warren Thompson Placed on Scholarship at Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE — Former Florida State wide receiver Warren Thompson transferred to Arkansas for the 2021 season and now has been rewarded with a scholarship.

Thompson, 6-3, 201, has caught four passes for 81 yards including a 60-yard touchdown against Georgia Southern. Thompson came to Arkansas as a walk-on recruit and now will count against the Class of 2022 scholarships since he has been with the program less than a year. After a year, the ones rewarded with scholarships only count against the overall 85.

Thompson was a four-star recruit out of Seffner (Fla.) Armwood High School. Thompson started drawing praise from the coaches and his teammates as soon as preseason practice started.

At Florida State, Thompson played in 16 games with three starts. He caught 11 passes for 195 yards and one touchdown.

Arkansas has now used 19 of its scholarships for 2022.