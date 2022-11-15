FAYETTEVILLE — Redshirt senior wide receiver Warren Thompson has left the University of Arkansas team with two games remaining in the regular season.

Thompson, a transfer from Florida State, came to Arkansas as a walk-on recruit, but was awarded a scholarship by Sam Pittman before he ever played a game. In 2021, Thompson played 13 games and started three games. He caught 19 passes for 304 yards and two touchdowns.

This season, Thompson has played in nine games catching 12 passes for 178 yards and two touchdowns. He was suspended the first half of the BYU game for an undisclosed reason by Pittman.

At Florida State prior to Arkansas, Thompson played in 16 games over a three-year period with three starts. He caught 11 passes for 195 yards and one touchdown for the Seminoles.

Thompson has been removed from the Arkansas online roster. Out of high school, Thompson was a four-star recruit from Seffner (Fla.) Armwood High School.