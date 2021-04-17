Wallace’s Walk-Off Caps Razorbacks’ Two-Win Day

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – It only took the Hogs one day to clinch yet another SEC series win.

No. 1 Arkansas won both games of Saturday’s doubleheader against Texas A&M, demolishing the Aggies, 13-0, in game one before a thrilling 2-1 extra-inning, walk-off win in the nightcap at Baum-Walker Stadium.

The Razorbacks improve to 30-5 overall on the year with today’s two victories, including an 11-3 mark in conference play. Arkansas widened its lead in the SEC West with the wins, opening a 1.5-game edge over second-place Ole Miss and Mississippi State.

Dave Van Horn’s squad now eyes a series sweep in tomorrow’s finale, which gets underway at 2 p.m. on SEC Network+.

Game One

Arkansas scored early and often in the day’s opener, jumping all over Texas A&M from the get-go en route to a 13-0 shutout win.

Brady Slavens drove home two in the bottom of the first on a double to the gap in right center, giving the Hogs an early 2-0 cushion. Matt Goodheart’s solo shot in the bottom of the second was followed by Slavens’ two-run blast, which put the Razorbacks ahead by five after two innings of play.

The Hogs never looked back, holding onto their five-run lead and tacking on more in the fifth, sixth, seventh and eighth. Robert Moore’s two-run homer in the seventh, which put Arkansas up by 12, was the cherry on top of the game-long offensive onslaught.

13 runs were more than enough for Razorback pitchers Patrick Wicklander, Caden Monke and Heston Tole. The trio combined to strike out 14, shutting out the Aggies while allowing only three hits and three walks.

It was the first Arkansas’ first shutout against an SEC program since a 2-0 win against Missouri on March 15, 2019, at Baum-Walker Stadium.

Game Two

Arkansas proved it can win without double-digit runs in Saturday’s nightcap, riding strong pitching to a 2-1 extra-inning, walk-off victory.

Starter Peyton Pallette was brilliant, striking out seven in six innings of work. The righty allowed only three hits and did not walk a batter in the longest start of his collegiate career.

Goodheart provided Pallette with early run support, launching a homer over the wall in right center in the bottom of the first. His fourth home run in three games put Arkansas ahead, 1-0.

The one-run lead would hold up until the top of the seventh. Kevin Kopps, who entered in relief of Pallette to start the inning, allowed a leadoff home run, which knotted the ballgame at one.

From there, the reliever was nearly unhittable. Kopps closed out the remainder of the game, striking out five while allowing only more hit in his four innings of work to pick up his sixth win of the season.

His dominance out of the bullpen set the stage for Cayden Wallace, who stepped up to the plate in the bottom of the 10th with runners on first and second. The freshman did exactly what was needed.

Wallace put the ball in play, reaching on a fielder’s choice as Texas A&M second baseman Ty Coleman’s errant throw to first base allowed Moore to score the game-winning run from second.

