Members of theNW Arkansas Community volunteer registration for the 2020 Blessings Collegiate Invitational presented by Tyson Foods is now available. The inaugural collegiate tournament will be held at Blessings Golf Club in Fayetteville, with all 14 men’s and 14 women’s golf teams in the Southeastern Conference slated to participate. Volunteers are needed Sunday, October 4 through Wednesday, October 7 to support the tournament in a variety of positions including spotters, golf cart shuttle drivers and walking scorers.

The volunteer registration fee is $40 and includes a package of tournament gear and benefits:

One (1) tournament golf polo

One (1) tournament outerwear

Choice of tournament hat or visor

Commemorative volunteer pin

One (1) round of golf at Blessings Golf Club*

Two (2) grounds passes to the 2021 #NWAChampionship

Meals on scheduled days of volunteering

*Must complete three (3) volunteer shifts and purchase volunteer package to receive.

As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, new volunteer health and safety procedures will be implemented at the 2020 Blessings Collegiate Invitational.

Each volunteer will receive a daily temperature screening upon arrival to the golf course for their shift, and will not be permitted access without a passed screening.

Masks or face coverings will be required within the Volunteer Center and will be encouraged throughout the course.

Volunteer dining will feature grab and go food and beverage options.

Volunteer registration will be open Wednesday, September 9 – Friday, October 2. Volunteers are needed to support the tournament October 4 – 7, 2020.

Visit www.BlessingsCollegiate.com to access the registration portal.