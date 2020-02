FAYETTEVILLE -- Arkansas has one commitment for the Class of 2021 and to the surprise of no one it's from an offensive lineman.

Wynne's Terry Wells, 6-5, 290, committed to Arkansas on Feb. 1. Wells chose the Hogs over offers from Kansas, Southern Miss and Arkansas State. Since then, Miami has also offered him. Wells is solid to Arkansas, but that won't stop others from coming after him.