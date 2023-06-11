FAYETTEVILLE — Valley View Class of 2024 linebacker Brian Huff was one of seven visitors to Arkansas this weekend and the trip definitely helped the Hogs.

Huff, 6-4, 225, talked about how the visit went. Defensive coordinator Travis Williams impressed Huff and would be his position coach if he chooses Arkansas.

“It was great,” Huff said. “The visit overall has been great. First SEC visit, so I was excited to get to see everything. I got to sit down and talk to coach (Williams) about where I’m going to play, where they’re going to use me and how they’re going to use me.”

Huff talked about what he felt was the highlight of the visit.

“Probably just sitting down and meeting with Coach about where I’m going to play and what he has for me,” Huff said.

Huff feels he is developing a good relationship with Williams.

“Coach T-Will, that’s my guy,” Huff said. “He’s so up, his energy is always so up. He’s always so happy and fun to be around.”

Huff reflected back on the presentation given to him by Williams on Saturday.

“I know he likes to blitz a lot,” Huff said. “I love to blitz, so that was kind of intriguing to me. They want to use me as like a Mike backer, then sometimes on the edge as well. Kind of like how Drew Sanders played, kind of like that role.”

Huff was asked if that’s something appealing to him?

“I love that,” Huff said. “That would be a lot of fun, coming off the edge and playing the middle. That’d be a lot of fun.”

Huff has been to UCF and Arkansas. He still has UNLV and Missouri visits to take and maybe one to Oklahoma State. Notre Dame and others have offered. Where is Arkansas on the list now?

“They’re up there pretty high,” Huff said.

Huff has a couple of possible commitment dates in mind as his 2023 season grows nearer.

“I’m thinking either the end of this month or right before my birthday, September 8,” Huff said.

As a junior, Huff finished with 92 tackles, seven for loss, one forced fumble and three fumble recoveries.

Click here for highlights.