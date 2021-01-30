Vinny Winters Pulls in First Offer After Outstanding Freshman Season

FAYETTEVILLE — Malvern Class of 2024 offensive tackle Vinny Winters started for the Leopards as a freshman and now has been rewarded for his play.

In what is likely to be the first of many, Winters has pulled in his first scholarship offer.

#AGTG I’m beyond excited & blessed to announce that I have received my very first offer from THE University of Memphis 🔵⚪️🐅 #GoTigers pic.twitter.com/eBdscyuQte — Vinny Winters (@VinnyWinters) January 25, 2021

Winters, 6-4, 290, helped the Leopards get to the playoffs where they lost to eventual state champion Shiloh Christian in the second round. Winters talked about what the offer means to him.

“It really meant a lot,” Winters said. “First one and hopeful to get more.”

Winters’ play on the offensive line blocking for quarterback Cedric Simmons and the other Leopards didn’t go unnoticed by the colleges.

“I feel like me moving up to help the team helped,” Winters said. “My conditioning, feet and eyes are my strengths.”

Winters also talked about what an offer from the Razorbacks would mean to him.

“Home town it would really mean a lot being from Arkansas,” Winters said.

If one particular SEC school offers though the Hogs and others may have a battle on their hands for Winters.

“I have always been a Bama fan,” Winters said. “I also like Arkansas, Clemson and Florida.”

In addition to being one of the best offensive linemen in Arkansas in any grade or classification, Winters also owns a 4.0 grade-point average.

Varsity ball has been fun so far🔥, ready to take on the playoffs with my team 💪🏾‼️@LDixon_ @EarlGill10 pic.twitter.com/YIY2c6jXCU — Vinny Winters (@VinnyWinters) November 13, 2020

Congratulation to freshman OL Vinny Winters (@VinnyWinters) on receiving an offer from the University of Memphis!



Go Leopards | #FAMILY pic.twitter.com/khsllD7t60 — Malvern Football (@MalvernFootball) January 25, 2021