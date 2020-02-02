Versatile Kevin Compton Talks Arkansas Commitment, Future Position

FAYETTEVILLE — Watson Chapel’s Kevin Compton officially committed to Arkansas on Saturday evening while on his official visit.

Compton, 6-2, 175, talked about how the visit went on Sunday after leaving the UA.

“It was a great experience for me and my family,” Compton said. “Coach (Sam) Pittman really made it feel like home and he really thinks I can come in and help the program. That’s why he gave me the opportunity, I was the first one he gave it too. He said he knew I was special watching my film, he didn’t need anyone else to watch it.”

As a senior, Compton caught 14 passes for 361 yards and six touchdowns at wide receiver. On defense, he had 33 tackles, including 12 solo, one for loss, two interceptions and a pair of pass breakups. He has 11 kickoff returns for 274 yards and a punt return for 18. He talked about the spot he will play for the Hogs.

“Probably wide receiver to start off,” Compton said. “I talked to Coach (Justin) Stepp, we’re going to have fun.”

He talked about the highlights for the visit.

“It was a great atmosphere,” Compton said. “I liked the facilities and all the recruiting people were nice. Everything was nice about it.”

Compton talked about his schedule and what he will be doing between now and when he reports to Arkansas.

“I’ll be playing baseball and still working on my football stuff as well,” Compton said. “I think I can play (in college), my coach said he’s probably going to talk to the coach, I’m pretty fast and my step-brother is committed to play for Arkansas, Markevian Hence, so it’d be fun if I could play baseball too.”