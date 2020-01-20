Versatile Jashaud Stewart Enjoyed Visit to Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE — Jonesboro’s Jashaud Stewart was different from the other visitors at Arkansas this weekend since he has already signed with the Razorbacks.

Stewart, 6-2, 223, inked with the Hogs on Dec. 18 which was the first day of the early signing period. Stewart talked about the visit this weekend.

“The highlight was the Kentucky and Arkansas game,” Stewart said. “The fans rocked. It was a crazy atmosphere. You could barely hear yourself talk in there. It was crazy.”

Seeing the atmosphere in Bud Walton Arena did that give you an idea what it can be like in Reynolds Razorback Stadium?

“Yes sir,” Stewart said. “A new staff, we’re all coming in hungry and it’s going to be different. It’s going to be a different atmosphere.”

Stewart is anxious to get back to Fayetteville following the remainder of this high school season.

“Just been working out,” Stewart said. “I’m ready to get up here some time in June.”

As a senior, Stewart finished with 114 tackles, 85 unassisted, 23 tackles for loss, 17 sacks, 14 quarterback hurries, three forced fumbles and two recovered ones. There has been some debate if Stewart should play rush end or linebacker. What did they tell you about that this weekend?

“They really were not sure,” Stewart said. “It depends on what defense they’re going to be running. They’re just ready for me to come up here so they can kind of see my strengths and my weaknesses.”

Do you have a preference?

“Not really,” Stewart said. “I just want to play, just being honest.”

Is there some instances where you might play both in a game?

“Yes sir,” Stewart said.

At the press conference on Dec. 18, Sam Pittman talked about Stewart.

“Jashaud Stewart was the first guy as a head coach at Arkansas that I was able to see,” Pittman said. “The thing I like about him is he’s relentless in his effort, the way he plays the game. I had no idea that he’s really as big as what he was. I had watched his tape. Obviously I didn’t know him well. But I knew he loved the Razorbacks. So after the press conference last Monday, that evening we flew out there. He was the first guy I was able to see. And what a wonderful family and what a wonderful kid. Obviously we’re excited about him.”

Pittman was asked if he feels Stewart can make the transition to linebacker?

“I do,” Pittman said. “I mean, to be honest with you, I was told that sometimes they have to slow down practice because this guy … there’s no throttle on him. He just ‘Wooo.’

“As a coach your job is to get the best players on the field at the same time. So if he happens to be that defensive end that might bulk up to 260 or 265, if he stays around that 240, 245 mark, he might stand up and be some type of a Jack-type guy. To me, this guy is an Arkansas Razorback. He’s exactly what we want motor-wise, physicality. So we’re certainly going to try to get him on the field as fast we can.”

Stewart was one of 13 official visitors at Arkansas.