FAYETTEVILLE — Pleasant Grove (Texas) Class of 2024 three-star athlete Ahkhari Johnson is being sought by Arkansas to help on defense.

The versatile Johnson, 5-11, 180, was among the seven official visitors at Arkansas this weekend. After his visit, Johnson talked about how the visit went.

“It was really good,” Johnson said. “They made me feel like I am a priority here. They made me they really want me here. It was a good visit overall. I like all the coaching staff. They’re really good. They showed me a lot of attention. I just had fun.”

Johnson talked about the highlight of the visit that started on Friday and ended Sunday.

“Getting to spend time with the coaches,” Johnson said. “Having good conversations with them. Just building that relationship that we need.”

Johnson has two more visits slated at this time.

“I have TCU and Stanford,” Johnson said. “That’s it.”

Where is Arkansas at on that list?

“At the top for sure,” Johnson said.

Johnson noted that he is still deciding on a commitment date.

“I don’t have a date,” Johnson said. “I plan on sometime before this season starts.”

As a junior at quarterback for Pleasant Grove, Johnson completed 86 of 170 passes for 1,710 yards and 21 touchdowns. He rushed 117 times for 856 yards and 12 touchdowns. He said Arkansas is recruiting him to play cornerback. Any preference on position?

“Not really,” Johnson said. “I just want to touch the field no matter what position.”

Johnson owns a 3.9 grade-point average and plans to major in business at the college he chooses. Arkansas has Landon Jackson on the team. Jackson formerly played at Pleasant Grove.

“I went to high school with him,” Johnson said. “Played with him my freshman year. Just having somebody here that I already know is just another level of comfort.”

Johnson was asked about Deron Wilson who is one of his lead recruiters?

“He and Coach (Marcus) Woodson,” Johnson said. “They are both really cool dudes. I talk to them a lot. We’ve got to build a relationship and it’s all good.”

